REVEALED! The Newest “Bachelor” Star Has Been Announced

The producers of “The Bachelor” reached way back for the star of the upcoming season of the show. Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be the man looking for love on season 22.

Arie was the runner up on Emily Maynard‘s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2012. Considering there was speculation over multiple guys from last season taking over the reigns, Bachelor Nation has mixed feelings about Arie. That doesn’t bother our Bachelor though. “I’m not concerned what people think,” he says. “I’m just focused on the outcome. I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

“I’m not nervous,” he adds. “Now that I’ve had some time and distance away from it, it feels like the feeling I had before I went into it the first time. I think sometimes when you’re on ‘The Bachelorette’ and you jump right into being the Bachelor, for me it would’ve been too soon. This feels more natural.”

Season 22 of “The Bachelor” is set to premiere sometime in January.

