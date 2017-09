Who Was The Bachelorette For Arie’s Season In 2012?

1. PRINCE GEORGE ARRIVED FOR HIS FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL WITH HIS FATHER ON THURSDAY, BUT ILLNESS PREVENTED HIS MOTHER FROM JOINING THEM. SPEAKING OF LITTLE GEORGE, WHO ARE HIS PARENTS?

PRINCE WILLIAM & THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE, THE FORMER KATE MIDDLETON

2. THE PRODUCERS OF “THE BACHELOR” REACHED WAY BACK FOR THE STAR OF THE UPCOMING SEASON OF THE SHOW. ARIE LUYENDYK JR. WILL BE THE MAN LOOKING FOR LOVE ON SEASON 22. ARIE WAS THE RUNNER UP ON “THE BACHELORETTE” IN 2012. WHO WAS THE BACHELORETTE FOR ARIE’S SEASON?

EMILY MAYNARD

3. LOTS OF NEW MUSIC HAS BEEN RELEASED WITHIN THE PAST WEEK, AND TODAY WE GOT ANOTHER SONG. BRAND NEW MUSIC FROM SAM SMITH DROPPED TODAY ENTITLED “TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES”. SAM SMITH: GRAMMY OR NO GRAMMY?

GRAMMY – 4

4. WALLET-HUB LOOKED AT THE 150 MOST POPULATED U.S. CITIES, LOOKING AT 41 DIFFERENT FACTORS, TO DETERMINE THE BEST CITIES IN THE COUNTRY TO RAISE A FAMILY. OVERLAND PARK, KS CAME IN NUMBER ONE, MADISON, WI ANY IDEA WHICH CITY CAME IN 3RD? PLANO, TX, SEATTLE, WA, FREEMONT, CA

PLANO, TX(SEATTLE 4TH, FREEMONT 5TH)

5. CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT THE CLEVELAND INDIANS HAVE WON 15 GAMES IN A ROW? COULD YOU IMAGINE IF THE BROWNS WON 15 IN A ROW?! HECK, WHICH YEAR WAS THE LAST TIME THE BROWNS WON BACK TO BACK GAMES IN THE REGULAR SEASON? 2014? 2015? OR 2016?

2014