Has Your Identity Been Stolen In The “Equifax Hack” ?

My daughter had her identity stolen a few years ago and I can tell you from her experience it is very difficult to get your affairs back in order. Now that Equifax has been hacked an estimated 143 MILLION Americans personal information is now in the hands of the thieves. Why do they steal our personal information? They can get up to $30 PER identity on black markets.

What is really scary, beyond the thieves opening credit lines and stealing our money, they can cause you to have a criminal record! What can you do?

Experts say the single most effective action potential victims can take now is to freeze their credit. It can be a pain in the neck, because you’ll have to unfreeze it every time someone needs to run a credit check on you — but it should prevent most forms of identity theft spelled out in this report. Read more here.