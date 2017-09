ARE EMMA STONE AND ANDREW GARFIELD GETTING BACK TOGETHER? IT DEPENDS ON WHO YOU ASK. THEY BROKE UP IN 2015, BUT ACCORDING TO MULTIPLE INSIDERS, IT’S NOT OVER. “THEY NEVER STOPPED CARING ABOUT EACH OTHER,” THE SOURCE CLAIMS. “EVEN WHEN THEY SPLIT, EMMA AND ANDREW HAD GREAT LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EACH OTHER.” WHO IS OLDER? EMMA STONE OR ANDREW GARFIELD?

ANDREW (34) EMMA (28)

REMEMBER WHEN ZAYN MALIK RECENTLY REVEALED A SHAVED HEAD? WELL, IT LOOKS LIKE HE DIDN’T ACTUALLY HAVE A CHOICE. DURING A RECENT INTERVIEW, ZAYN EXPLAINED THAT HE HAD TO SHAVE HIS HEAD BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE HE DID TO HIS HAIR. CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER MEMBER THAT MADE UP THE BOY BAND ONE DIRECTION BESIDES ZAYN?

HARRY, LOUIS, LIAM, NIALL

LADY GAGA IS READY FOR A BREAK. ALTHOUGH THE SINGER IS CURRENTLY ON HER “JOANNE WORLD TOUR,” WHICH DOESN’T WRAP UNTIL DECEMBER, SHE REVEALED THAT ONCE IT’S OVER SHE’S PLANNING A LITTLE TIME OFF. WHICH ONE OF THESE IS NOT A LADY GAGA SONG? SPEECHLESS, DO WHAT U WANT OR IT’S YOU?

IT’S YOU

HAPPY 36TH BIRTHDAY TO LADY ANTEBELLUM’S CHARLES KELLEY. HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND LADY ANTEBELLUM? 3, 4 OR 5?

3 (HILLARY SCOTT, CHARLES KELLEY, AND DAVE HAYWOOD)

GET READY TO SPEND EVEN MORE OF YOUR MONEY AT TARGET! IF YOUR TARGET HAS A STARBUCKS INSIDE, YOU’RE IN LUCK. THE BIG BOX STORE AND THE COFFEE COMPANY ARE BRINGING SHOPPERS A FRAPPUCCINO YOU’LL ONLY FIND AT TARGET STARBUCKS: THE DARK MOCHA FRAPPUCCINO. SPEAKING OF TARGET, WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE DOG THAT IS THE MASCOT FOR THE COMPANY? THE DOG’S PREVIOUS NAME WAS SPOT BUT IT WAS RENAMED TO THIS.

BULLSEYE