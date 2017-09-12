Gainesville Policemen Steal The Hearts Of Women Everywhere

What can we say? We dig a man in uniform.
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Three police officers in Gainesville, Florida took a selfie as they prepared for an overnight shift during Hurricane Irma. To give residents some happiness in times of trouble, the police department took to Facebook to share the selfie, presumably not thinking much of it. Everyone posts selfies, right?

In just two days, the selfie, which features three handsome police officers in uniform, has garnered tens of thousands likes, shares and comments.

Women from all over the country proudly typed out compliments (of all forms), jokes, fake cries for help and, most importantly, support and gratitude for what these and many other officers do each day.

Here are some of our favorites:

The best part? After the post was originally shared on September 10th, the GPD updated the originally copy to let the world know that they’d be creating a calendar of the policemen — after what I am assuming was thousands of requests — and donating all proceeds to Irma recovery.

Visit the post below to take it all in.

 

