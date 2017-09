Chef Adam Bostwick will be hosting a watch party at Graffiti: A Social Kitchen (1261 W 76th St, Cleveland, OH 44102) from 7:30pm-11:30pm.

It’s $20 per person and your ticket includes food inspired by the secret basket ingredients, parting gift and more.

Your can order your ticket online at Eventbrite or via phone at 216-651-6969.