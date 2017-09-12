The Nintendo Mini is Coming Back!

If you were like me last Christmas, you frantically searched for a small piece of your childhood in the Nintendo mini. That cool looking Nintendo Classic machine, all cute and everything, with 30 built in games like Super Mario Brothers and Donkey Kong. You had visions of putting the kids to bed, opening up a bottle of Barefoot Merlot and headed out front to the mini van to play it on the DVD player with zero interruptions. OK, maybe that last part is just me. Well, it’s back guys!

Nintendo announced two weeks before they ship the new Super NES Classic Edition that they are gonna make more of the original.

They will also make much more of them so they are available to everyone.

By the way, if you’re still interested in ordering the Super NES Classic edition, you’re out of luck. They are all sold out on Amazon and Target.

Good luck and happy gaming!