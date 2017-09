Cavs Promotional Schedule Released For 2017-18 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers released their promotional schedule on Tuesday for the upcoming season! Tickets for the 41 regular season home games go on sale on Thursday, September 14, at 2 p.m. at Cavs.com/tickets. There is a limit of six tickets per game per person.

Opening Night Cavs T-shirt – Oct. 17 vs. Boston Celtics

Cavs Schedule and Car Magnet – Oct. 24 vs. Chicago Bulls

Cavs Youth Growth Chart (for youth fans 14 and under) – Nov. 17 vs. LA Clippers

Annual Cavs Sword Yearbook – Nov. 22 vs. Brooklyn Nets

12″x17” Player Fathead Decals – Nov. 28 vs. Miami Heat

12″x17” Player Fathead Decals – Dec. 2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

12″x17” Player Fathead Decals – Dec. 6 vs. Sacramento Kings

Cavs Rally Towel – Dec.14 vs. LA Lakers

Cavs Winter Hat – Jan. 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Cavs T-shirt – Jan. 15 vs. Golden State Warriors

Cavs Player Bobblehead – March 1 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Cavs Player Bobblehead – March 19 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Cavs Shield Logo Travel Pillow – March 21 vs. Toronto Raptors

Cavs Style Youth Socks (for youth fans 14 and under) – March 3 vs. Denver Nuggets

Panini Trading Cards – April 5 vs. Washington Wizards

Special Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway, selected by Wine & Gold United Members – April 11 vs. New York Knicks