Chipotle FINALLY released Queso at their stores worldwide yesterday and the response was…..kind of a bummer.

Chipotle Queso was horrible 10/10 don't recommend… I've never been so disappointed about Queso😒 — Cari Cooley (@Cari2Cooley) September 12, 2017

Disappointment of the year: Chipotle's queso dip — Owen Perry (@NickelPlateRoad) September 12, 2017

🗣PSA Chipotle's queso is not worth paying extra for at all don't do it ! — Oscar Milde (@cyberbully_jpeg) September 12, 2017

Chipotle Queso Review:

A little gas stationy but not terrible… 🤷🏽‍♂️

Chips are stale as per usual. — Darrell T. Joe (@DarrellTJoe) September 13, 2017

