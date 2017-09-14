Even If You Can’t Adopt A Pet In Need, You Can Still Help!

Joseph, the dog left tied to a tree for 4 years starving without shelter, now in his adopted home. The man responsible for Joseph's cruelty received a slap on the wrist for his heartless act. (Photo courtesy of the Justice for Joseph Facebook Page)

So many animals are in need of homes, healthcare, and love. If you’re looking to add a pet to your home please know it’s for the lifetime of the pet – pets are NOT disposable. Too often pets are dropped off at shelters because they’re no longer ‘the cute puppy’ it’s just heartbreaking.

There’s a telethon today that will benefit animals in need here is the information:

Tune in to Fox 8 today to watch Dick Goddard’s APL Telethon!
The telethon will air on Fox 8 beginning at 6am and ending at 7:30pm today and will raise money to help the more than 14,000 animals that the Cleveland APL cares for every year. When you tune in, you will hear stories about the many wonderful animals who are waiting for loving homes at the Cleveland APL. You will also learn about what your donation can do to support the Cleveland APL’s life-saving programs and services.
CALL IN NOW:
216-566-PETS (7387) or 866-392-PETS (7387)
