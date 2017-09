Browns, Greater Cleveland Food Bank will host 19th Annual Taste of the Browns Monday, September 18th at FirstEnergy Stadium! Join Browns players and enjoy more than 25 of Cleveland’s top restaurants and chefs during the event.

All proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and for every $1, the Food Bank can provide four meals to NEO families in need.

For more event information or to order tickets, call (216) 738-2046 or visit http://www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/Taste.