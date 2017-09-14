Free Queso Day At Moe’s Is Coming Soon

Mark your calendar folks, Free Queso Day is coming back to Moe’s Southwest Grill on Thursday, September 21st. That’s only one week from today when you can get your hands on this freebie.

This is the eighth year for the burrito chain’s cheese dip and chip giveaway and people love it. But you know what’s even better than one cup of free queso? A lifetime supply! And Moe’s is giving that away too, to their Free Moe’s Queso for Life Sweepstakes winner.

To enter, just download the Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards App, or buy something at Moe’s and scan your receipt, or check out the Moe’s Facebook page for more details. They’ll announce the lucky winner on September 21st during a Facebook Live event. Good luck, queso fans.