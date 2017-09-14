Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Show Due to Severe Pain

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

After yesterday’s (Sept. 13) shocking reveal that she’s living with the chronic pain of fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga has canceled a scheduled performance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio 2017 tomorrow (Sept. 15).

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio,” Gaga shared on Twitter. “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.”

“I was taken to the hospital it’s not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain,” she added. “I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors.”

Gaga also shared an official announcement of the cancellation. See the tweets below.

