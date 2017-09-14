LeBron James Shares Thoughts On Indians’ 21-Game Winning Streak!

“The Cleveland WINdians™” — @kingjames sends his congrats to the @indians for their historical win streak. (via @uninterrupted) A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

The buzz in Cleveland yesterday was all about 21 and the game winning streak the Indians kept going with a 5-3 win over the Tigers.

And of course a slightly bigger number, LeBron James—who wears number 23—weighed in on the streak.

James was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, so he’s all about the Cleveland sports scene. He and some of his Cavs teammates attended some of the Indians’ playoff games last season, and you can be sure they’ll do the same this year, especially given how well the team is playing.

So with the Indians having won an American League record 21 consecutive games James has been supportive of the team and seems to be pumped up about their chances of winning a title this year.

James gave the Indians props, sending out an Instagram message saying he hopes the team goes on to win 40 straight.

We hope so too!