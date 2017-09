Who Is The Author Of The 1986 Novel “It”?

GOOD NEWS, TACO BELL LOVERS! TACO BELL WILL BE INTRODUCING A BURRITO BOWL, WHICH WILL FEATURE SOME (VERY TRENDY) “FORBIDDEN” RICE. APPARENTLY, THIS RICE – WHICH IS BLACK – IS HEALTHIER THAN THE WHITE VARIETY. REMEMBER WHEN TACO BELL HAD A CHIHUAHUA MASCOT? WELL, WHAT WAS THE DOG’S ADVERTISING CATCHPHRASE FOR THE COMPANY?

“¡YO QUIERO TACO BELL!” (“I WANT TACO BELL!”)

GLASSDOOR HAS JUST COME OUT WITH THEIR ANNUAL REPORT OF THE 25 BEST CITIES FOR JOBS IN 2017. THEY JUDGED CITIES ON THREE FACTORS: HIRING OPPORTUNITY, COST OF LIVING AND JOB SATISFACTION. TOPPING THE LIST THIS YEAR IS PITTSBURGH, INDIANAPOLIS IN SECOND, ANY IDEA WHICH CITY CAME IN THIRD? KANSAS CITY, MEMPHIS OR CLEVELAND?

KANSAS CITY! (MEMPHIS CAME IN 6TH, CLEVELAND IN 9TH – COLUMBUS 7TH, CINCINNATI 8TH)

ACTRESS MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL DOESN’T UNDERSTAND WHY FOLKS KEEP ASKING HER ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT’S SCARF. IN TAYLOR’S 2012 SONG SHE SINGS “LEFT MY SCARF THERE AT YOUR SISTER’S HOUSE/ AND YOU STILL GOT IT IN YOUR DRAWER EVEN NOW.” MANY FANS HAVE SPECULATED THAT THE SONG WAS ABOUT TAYLOR’S ROMANCE WITH JAKE GYLLENHAAL, WHICH MEANS HIS SISTER MAGGIE MUST BE THE ONE WHO HAD THE SCARF. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE SONG REFERENCING GYLLENHAAL’S SCARF? RED, INNOCENT OR ALL TOO WELL?

ALL TOO WELL

YOU MIGHT LIKE THE MOVIE, “IT,” BUT IT’S NOT GOOD FOR CLOWN BUSINESS. FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW, THE HORROR FILM DEPICTS A KILLER CLOWN THAT TERRORIZES CHILDREN. IT’S GOTTEN SO BAD THAT PROFESSIONAL CLOWNS IN NEW YORK CITY ARE PLANNING TO HOLD A RALLY IN FRONT OF A MOVIE THEATER TO PROTEST. THE MOVIE “IT” IS BASED ON THE 1986 NOVEL OF THE SAME NAME BY THIS AUTHOR. WHO IS IT?

STEPHEN KING

HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO ONE REPUBLIC’S ZACH FILKINS! HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND ONE REPUBLIC? 3, 4 OR 5?

5 (RYAN TEDDER, ZACH FILKINS, DREW BROWN, BRENT KUTZLE, EDDIE FISHER)