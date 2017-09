What Is The Name Of The Band Fergie Is Most Well-Known For?

ANOTHER CELEBRITY MARRIAGE HAS BIT THE DUST. FERGIE AND JOSH DUHAMEL JUST ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SEPARATED AFTER EIGHT YEARS OF MARRIAGE. THE COUPLE MET IN 2004 WHEN FERGIE APPEARED ON JOSH’S SHOW “LAS VEGAS” SHOW WITH HER OTHER BAND MEMBERS. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE POP BAND FERGIE IS MOST WELL-KNOWN FOR?

BLACK EYED PEAS

LADY GAGA HAS BEEN FORCED TO CANCEL A PERFORMANCE IN BRAZIL AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED FOR SEVERE PAIN. THE SINGER WAS SUPPOSED TO TAKE THE STAGE AT THE ROCK IN RIO FESTIVAL TODAY BUT TOOK TO TWITTER TO OFFER HER APOLOGIZES TO FANS FOR THE LAST MINUTE CANCELATION. WHAT ANIMAL IS ON THE TWITTER LOGO?

BIRD

NIALL HORAN CELEBRATED HIS 24TH BIRTHDAY YESTERDAY BY GIVING HIS FANS A HUGE PRESENT. THE ONE DIRECTION SINGER REVEALED THAT HIS NEW SOLO ALBUM, “FLICKER,” IS SET TO DROP ON OCTOBER 20TH. WHICH OTHER TWO ONE DIRECTIONERS ALSO RELEASED A SOLO ALBUM?

HARRY STYLES AND ZAYN MALIK

THE 2017 EMMYS ARE THIS SUNDAY AT 8PM ET ON CBS – WHO WILL BE HOSTING THE EVENT? STEPHEN COLBERT, JIMMY KIMMEL OR JIMMY FALLON?

STEPHEN COLBERT

ABC’S “AMERICAN IDOL” REBOOT IS RUNNING INTO SOME TROUBLE AND IT HASN’T EVEN PREMIERED YET. WHILE THEY HAVE CONFIRMED KATY PERRY AS A JUDGE, TMZ REPORTS THAT THEY’RE STILL HAVING A TOUGH TIME SECURING STARS FOR THE OTHER TWO SPOTS AT THE JUDGES’ TABLE AND THEY MAY BE RUNNING OUT OF TIME. CAN YOU NAME 3 PREVIOUS AMERICAN IDOL WINNERS?

KELLY CLARKSON, RUBEN STUDDARD, FANTASIA, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, TAYLOR HICKS, JORDIN SPARKS, DAVID COOK, KRIS ALLEN, LEE DEWYZE, SCOTTY MCCREERY, PHILLIP PHILLIPS, CANDICE GLOVER, CALEB JOHNSON, NICK FRADIANI, AND TRENT HARMON