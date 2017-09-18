Cleveland Indians Celebrate Their American League Central Division Title

The Cleveland Indians are guaranteed another trip to baseball’s postseason. The Tribe clinched the American League Central Division title yesterday with a three-to-two win over Kansas City and the Minnesota Twins’ loss to Toronto.
CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates the American League Central Division championship after beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Progressive Field on September 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
The Indians hold the edge for home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs with their 92-and-57 record.
CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians and teamates celebrate winning the American League Central Division championship after beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Progressive Field on September 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Manager Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians dumps champagne on Trevor Bauer #47 to celebrate the American League Central Division championship after beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Progressive Field on September 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
