Cleveland Indians Celebrate Their American League Central Division Title

Filed Under: Indians
(Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Indians are guaranteed another trip to baseball’s postseason. The Tribe clinched the American League Central Division title yesterday with a three-to-two win over Kansas City and the Minnesota Twins’ loss to Toronto.

gettyimages 848555088 Cleveland Indians Celebrate Their American League Central Division Title

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates the American League Central Division championship after beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Progressive Field on September 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The Indians hold the edge for home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs with their 92-and-57 record.

gettyimages 848543686 Cleveland Indians Celebrate Their American League Central Division Title

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians and teamates celebrate winning the American League Central Division championship after beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Progressive Field on September 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

gettyimages 848555068 Cleveland Indians Celebrate Their American League Central Division Title

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Manager Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians dumps champagne on Trevor Bauer #47 to celebrate the American League Central Division championship after beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Progressive Field on September 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Go TRIBE!

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Enter The Miracles For Munchkins Contest
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live