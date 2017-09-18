Lady Gaga Cancels Additional Shows Due to Fibromyalgia

By Jon Wiederhorn

Late last week, Lady Gaga revealed that she has been suffering from chronic pain caused by the ailment fibromyalgia. Soon after, she canceled a concert in Rio due to the condition. Now, Gaga has also nixed a string of European dates, including five UK concerts.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” reads a statement from Live Nation. “She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today.”

Gaga is “devastated” by the cancelations, continued the statement, which added that she will spend the next few weeks resting and rehabilitating. “[She is going] to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.”

In Gaga: Five Foot Two, a new up-close-and-personal documentary that launches on Netflix on September 22, Gaga will detail her ongoing struggle with fibromyalgia. The movie will also include performance footage, shots of her preparing for her memorable Super Bowl halftime concert and the release of her last album Joanne.