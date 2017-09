1. ED SHEERAN’S HIT “SHAPE OF YOU” IS SPENDING ITS 22ND WEEK ON TOP THE “BILLBOARD” AC RADIO AIRPLAY CHART, WHICH TIES HIM FOR THE SECOND-LONGEST REIGN ON THAT CHART. ED SHARES THAT SPOT WITH THE SONG “HEY, SOUL SISTER,” WHICH IS A SONG BY WHICH BAND?

TRAIN

2. HAPPY 48TH BIRTHDAY TO MICHAEL SYMON. HE IS SO GOOD AT, WELL, BASICALLY EVERYTHING. HE’S EVEN AN EMMY AWARDS WINNING CO-HOST FOR THIS SHOW ON ABC.

THE CHEW

3. DANCING WITH THE STARS PREMIERED LAST NIGHT, AND BOY WAS IT EXCITING…FROM WHAT I READ. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: JEN PICKED JORDAN FISHER, AND I WENT WITH LINDSEY STIRLING FOR THE WIN. WITHOUT MENTIONING JORDAN OR LINDSEY, CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE OTHER CELEBRITY CONTESTANTS FROM THIS SEASON OF DWTS?

VANESSA LACHEY. NIKKI BELLA. FRANKIE MUNIZ. VICTORIA ARLEN. SASHA PIETERSE. NICK LACHEY. DEREK FISHER. DEBBIE GIBSON. DREW SCOTT. TERRELL OWENS. BARBABA COCORAN

4. A NEW STUDY BY JOB SITE MONSTER REVEALS THE INDUSTRIES AND COMPANIES IN WHICH PEOPLE ARE THE MOST SATISFIED IN THEIR JOBS. OVERALL, THE INDUSTRY THAT IS TOPS FOR WORKER SATISFACTION IS “TAX CONSULTING/AUDITING” WITH “HUMAN RESOURCES/STAFFING AND RESOURCES” COMING IN SECOND. WHICH CAME IN THIRD? CONSULTING, INTERNET/MEDIA OR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT/SCIENCES?

CONSULTING(INTERNET/MEDIA 7TH, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT/SCIENCES 5TH)

5. 98° IS GETTING INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT A LITTLE EARLY. THE GROUP JUST DROPPED THE NEW HOLIDAY SONG “SEASON OF LOVE,” WHICH WILL APPEAR ON THEIR FIRST ALBUM IN 18 YEARS, THE HOLIDAY RECORD “LET IT SNOW,” WHICH DROPS ON OCTOBER 20TH. CAN YOU NAME ALL FOUR MEMBERS IN 98 DEGREES? WE WILL ACCEPT FIRST NAMES ONLY.

NICK AND DREW LACHEY, JUSTIN JEFFRE, AND JEFF TIMMONS