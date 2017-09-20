Avril Lavigne’s The Most Dangerous Celeb On The Internet

If you are an Avril Lavigne fan you may want to be careful before you start Googling her name. The cybersecurity firm McAfee has officially named her this year’s most dangerous celebrity on the Internet, because she’s the star most likely to bring people to websites carrying viruses and/or malware.

When searching Avril’s name, folks have a 14.5% chance of getting to a page that would be an online threat, while if you search for MP3s the danger increases to 22%.

Top Ten Most Dangerous Celebrities On The Internet

  1. Avril Lavigne

  2. Bruno Mars

  3. Carly Rae Jepsen

  4. Zayn Malik

  5. Celine Dion

  6. Calvin Harris

  7. Justin Bieber

  8. Sean “Diddy” Combs

  9. Katy Perry

  10. Beyoncé

