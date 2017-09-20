WHAT?! Pumpkin Spice Pizza Is A Thing Now

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This Friday you’ll be able to not only indulge in a pumpkin spice latte, but also chow down on pumpkin spice pizza. Chain resultant Villa Italian Kitchen is serving slices of the fall inspired pie.

The recipe includes pizza dough, smothered in pumpkin pie filling, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon….and mozzarella cheese.

As Mimi Wunderlich from Villa Italian Kitchen explains, “there’s no denying that everyone loves pizza, so combining our hit Neapolitan Cheese Slice with the delicious flavors of pumpkin spice just made sense.” The specialty slices will be sold as long as supplies beginning to Friday to mark the first day of fall.

