1. HAPPY 27TH BIRTHDAY TO PHILLIP PHILLIPS. HE IS BEST KNOWN FOR WINNING THE 11TH SEASON OF THIS REALITY SINGING COMPETITION. AMERICAN IDOL

2. LOOKING FOR A PRESENT FOR YOUR HALLOWEEN-LOVING FRIEND? GWYNETH PALTROW’S LIFESTYLE SITE HAS YOU COVERED WITH PSYCHIC VAMPIRE REPELLENT. FOR THE LOW, LOW PRICE OF $30 BUCKS, YOU CAN GET “A SPRAY-ABLE ELIXIR” FROM GOOP THAT “USES A COMBINATION OF GEM HEALING AND THERAPEUTIC OILS” TO “BANISH BAD VIBES”. SPEAKING OF VAMPIRES, WHICH ONE OF THESE TV SHOWS IS NOT A SHOW ABOUT VAMPIRES? TRUE BLOOD, ANGEL OR 13 REASONS WHY?

13 REASONS WHY

3. THIS YEAR MARKS THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE RELEASE OF 4 NON BLONDES ONLY ALBUM, “BIGGER, BETTER, FASTER, MORE!”, AND TO CELEBRATE, THE RECORD IS BEING RELEASED ON VINYL IN AMERICA FOR THE FIRST TIME. LET’S THROW IT BACK: AS I NEED YOU TO GIVE ME THE NAME OF THIS HIT SONG FROM THAT ALBUM.

WHAT’S UP

4. IF YOU ARE AN AVRIL LAVIGNE FAN YOU MAY WANT TO BE CAREFUL BEFORE YOU START GOOGLING HER NAME. SHE’S BEEN NAMED THIS YEAR’S MOST DANGEROUS CELEBRITY ON THE INTERNET, BECAUSE SHE’S THE STAR MOST LIKELY TO BRING PEOPLE TO WEBSITES CARRYING VIRUSES AND/OR MALWARE. BRUNO MARS MADE THE LIST FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS YEAR IN SECOND PLACE, FOLLOWED BY WHICH STAR102 ARTIST? KATY PERRY, JUSTIN BIEBER OR CARLY RAE JEPSEN?

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

5. IF YOU NEEDED A TRUE SIGN THAT WE ARE WELL INTO 2017, CHECK OUT MERRIAM-WEBSTER’S NEW ADDITIONS TO THEIR COLLECTION OF WORDS THAT ARE ACTUALLY WORDS. NOW “ALT-RIGHT” AND “SRIRACHA” ARE OFFICIALLY WORDS IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE ACCORDING TO THE POPULAR DICTIONARY. WHAT WAS MERRIAM-WEBSTER’S WORD OF THE YEAR FOR 2016?

SURREAL