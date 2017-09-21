LIST! 15 Hidden Features In The New iOS 11 Update

Control Center – It’s a new control center with a new design! Customize it to fit your needs in the Settings app

I’m loving the new @apple #iphone #ios11 update… look at this perfect control center… screen record ohhhh yaaaaa pic.twitter.com/LiEhBqPvOD — brian redban (@redban) September 19, 2017

Do Not Disturb While Driving – Your phone will not detect when you’re driving and will advise you to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving to keep yourself focused on the road

iPhone users- iOS 11 has a new “Do not disturb while driving” feature! Senses when ur in the car and mutes/sends messages to callers! pic.twitter.com/5SVKt9EOMu — Herscher SADD (@HerscherSADD) September 20, 2017

Screen Recording – Yup, it is FINALLY here. It works directly from your control center and it does exactly that – it records your screen. It then saves the recording as a movie file to your library.

Text Siri – This is handy when you can’t talk to Siri and wish to text her instead. Go to the settings page to activate it.

Dark Mode – Accessibility -> Settings app and enable Smart Invert for a dark mode on your phone!

For the rest of the list, click HERE.