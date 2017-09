Much Of The Walking Dead Takes Place In And Around These Two States, Can You Name Either Of Them?

1. HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY TO FAITH HILL! WHICH FAMOUS COUNTRY SINGER HAS SHE BEEN MARRIED TO SINCE OCTOBER OF 1996?

TIM MCGRAW

2. THIS IS NOT GOOD NEWS: THERE WAS AN ARTICLE GOING AROUND THAT REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS ARE GOING TO BE REMOVED FROM SHELVES BY OCTOBER. WHAT!? THIS IS AWFUL NEWS! FORTUNATELY, IT TURNS OUT THIS STORY IS NOT TRUE. WHEW! REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS WERE CREATED IN WHICH YEAR? 1928? 1938? OR 1948?

1928

3. WALMART SAYS THEY DON’T NEED ANY EXTRA HELP OVER THE HOLIDAYS – AND NOT BECAUSE THEY AREN’T EXPECTING LOTS OF SHOPPERS. THE RETAILER HAS ANNOUNCED IT WILL NOT BE HIRING SEASONAL EMPLOYEES, AND INSTEAD, WILL TURN TO THE EMPLOYEES THEY ALREADY HAVE. SPEAKING OF RETAIL, WHAT ARE THE MOST POPULAR STORES IN AMERICA? IT’S NO SURPRISE WALMART IS IN AT NUMBER ONE WITH MCDONALD’S IN SECOND PLACE, WHO CAME IN THIRD? STARBUCKS, SUBWAY OR WALGREENS?

SUBWAY(STARBUCKS 4TH, WALGREENS 5TH)

4. WHILE FANS OF “THE WALKING DEAD” HAVE BEEN NOT-SO-PATIENTLY WAITING FOR THE WAR BETWEEN RICK AND NEGAN TO BEGIN, THEY WON’T EVEN HAVE TO WAIT LONG FOR A RESOLUTION. THE SHOW RUNNER SAYS THE WAR WILL BEGIN AND END IN THE UPCOMING SEASON EIGHT. THE SHOW RETURNS ON OCTOBER 22ND. MUCH OF THE SERIES TAKES PLACE IN AND AROUND THESE TWO STATES, CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF THEM?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, AND ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA

SHANIA TWAIN IS THE LATEST MUSICIAN TO LAND A REALITY TV SHOW GIG. THE SINGER, WHOSE NEW ALBUM “SHANIA NOW” DROPS SEPTEMBER 29TH, HAS SIGNED ON AS A MENTOR ON THE CANADIAN SINGING COMPETITION “THE LAUNCH.” WHICH ONE OF THESE IS NOT A SHANIA TWAIN SONG? PARTY FOR US, HONEY I’M HOME OR DON’T BE STUPID?

PARTY FOR US