The Mansfield Police Department is now famous on Instagram thanks to a well-known actor.

Sylvester Stallone is filming “Escape Plan 3” and he visited the department yesterday!

Took a break from filming to work out at the police gym and they gave me an unexpected demonstration… Kids, do not try this at home! #dogs #K-9 #mansfieldpolicedepartment #fitness #escapeplan3 #movies #mansbestfriend A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Stallone proceeded to post a video on his Instagram page of some K-9 training where the dog rushed to attack a police officer. Nobody was hurt as the officer’s arm was protected by thick padding.