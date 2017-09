As expected, Gwen Stefani has confirmed that she’s releasing a Christmas album. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is set to drop October 6th, and not surprisingly, the first single – the album’s title track – will feature her beau Blake Shelton.

In addition to some original holiday tunes, including that first single, the album is expected to feature such classics as “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Baby” and “Silent Night.”