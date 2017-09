The National Weather Service says it was 92-degrees at Cleveland Hopkins yesterday.

That’s a new record high for September 21st and it broke an 86-year-old record.

Temperature keeps on creeping up. Cleveland Hopkins has hit 92 degrees so far, a new daily record. Old record was 90 in 1931. #ohwx #clewx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 21, 2017

Today’s high is expected to be a bit cooler at almost 80-degrees.