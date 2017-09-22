Your Favorite Song May Indicate Your True Emotions

Have you ever been listening to a song and it feels like it completely speaks to your soul? You know the feeling… the second that chorus hits, chills hit your spine and you can feel the excitement in your bones. Sure, that may just mean that you love to jam, but a recent study claims that if you experience that chilling sensation while listening to music, you just may be a bit more emotional than other listeners. Aww, ya ol’ softy!

According to Inc., a student in Southern California found that your aesthetic response to music is reflective of the connectivity of your brain. The student claimed that “if you get goosebumps while listening to music, you possess a higher volume of fibers that connect your auditory cortex to the areas associated with emotional processing.”

Wow, that’s a lot of science. Basically that means that if you get the chills when you hear certain songs, you may have a wider range of emotion than your friends. Do you have a song that does that to you?

