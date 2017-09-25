Get A Jump On Holiday Shopping And Help The Children’s Center Of Medina County

If you’re looking to get a jump on your Holiday shopping, here’s the perfect opportunity. Not only will you find lovely, unique items, you’ll also be helping children in need. “All Decked Out” is the event, here is more information:

Join Us for a Unique Shopping Experience! Thursday, October 26, 4:00-9:00 PM Buffalo Creek Retreat 8708 Hubbard Valley Road, Seville (Medina County)