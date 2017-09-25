Get A Jump On Holiday Shopping And Help The Children’s Center Of Medina County

If you’re looking to get a jump on your Holiday shopping, here’s the perfect opportunity. Not only will you find lovely, unique items, you’ll also be helping children in need. “All Decked Out” is the event, here is more information:
Join Us for a
Unique Shopping Experience!
Thursday, October 26, 4:00-9:00 PM
Buffalo Creek Retreat
8708 Hubbard Valley Road, Seville (Medina County)
Boutiques & Independent Consultants will be featuring clothing, accessories, jewelry, makeup and skincare products.To purchase tickets, visit www.bloomeventplanners.com Click on Events. Each ticket includes a unique boutique shopping experience, light appetizers & beverages, with proceeds benefiting The Children’s Center of Medina County.
The Children’s Center mission is to nurture abused and neglected children through collaboration, advocacy, treatment and prevention. Since 2007,they have fulfilled their mission by impacting the lives of over 9,000 children providing them an opportunity to have a safe, healthy and happy childhood.