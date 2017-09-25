LeBron James Explains His President Trump Tweet

LeBron James is explaining further why he called out President Trump in a strongly worded tweet Saturday.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star attacked Trump after the President disinvited Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry from the White House after Curry said he didn’t want to go to celebrate the team’s championship.
In a video posted on Twitter, James referenced the violence this summer that exposed the country’s divisions at a white nationalist in Charlottesville, Virginia. James said that the President is now trying to use sports to divide people and it’s something he just can’t stand for. James spoke out in support of fellow athletes who want to exercise their rights to protest.