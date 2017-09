1. WELL IT’S OFFICIAL, NICK LACHEY CANNOT DANCE. HE WAS TIED FOR THE LOWEST SCORE ON DANCING WITH THE STARS LAST NIGHT, BUT DID SURVIVE THE WEEK. WHO WAS HE MARRIED TO FROM 2002-2006?

JESSICA SIMPSON

2. START MIXING YOUR BATTER AND GETTING OUT THE SYRUP BECAUSE TODAY IS NATIONAL PANCAKE DAY! WHEN IT COMES TO THE BEST BREAKFAST FOOD CHAINS, ITS NO SURPRISE MCDONALD’S IS IN FIRST PLACE. TACO BELL COMES IN SECOND PLACE WITH THIS FAST FOOD CHAIN IN AT 3RD. IS IT DUNKIN DONUTS, BURGER KING OR SUBWAY?

DUNKIN DONUTS (BURGER KING 5TH, SUBWAY 7TH)

3. FREEFORM COULDN’T STAY AWAY FROM “PRETTY LITTLE LIARS” FOR LONG. JUST THREE MONTH AFTER THE SERIES FINALE AIRED, THE NETWORK HAS CONFIRMED A SPINOFF IS IN THE WORKS. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE FIVE MAIN GIRL CHARACTERS IN THE PRETTY LITTLE LIARS SERIES?

SPENCER, ARIA, HANNA, EMILY AND ALISON

4. CAVS MEDIA DAY WAS YESTERDAY. BY THE WAY, LEBRON JAMES SAID THAT HE INTENDS TO FINISH HIS CAREER IN CLEVELAND, AND THAT PLAN HASN’T CHANGED. WHAT YEAR DID HE ORIGINIALLY BEGN HIS CAREER WITH THE CAVS? 2003? 2005? OR 2007?

2003

5. HAPPY 45TH BIRTHDAY TO BOYZ II MEN’S SHAWN STOCKMAN! HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND BOYZ II MEN? 2, 3 OR 4?

3 NATHAN MORRIS, WANYA MORRIS AND SHAWN STOCKMAN