Things To Do In Cleveland This Fall

If you look at the calendar, fall is officially here. If you look at the forecast, well, okay maybe not. But it soon will be and we have some great ideas if you’re making your seasonal bucket list.

Find yourself a new tradition. Cleveland’s favorite Halloween tradition just got sweeter at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Boo at the Zoo presented by Citizen’s Bank features more treat stations, unlimited 4-D Theater movies, carousel and train rides.

Scare yourself silly. Whether you do it alone, with your dog or with your friends, a scary movie or TV marathon is always a great idea. Whether you head to Netflix and binge all seasons of American Horror Story or you hit up the classics, you can’t really go wrong. Too scared? Please your inner-child by watching Casper or Halloweentown.

Find your adventure. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is back with more fun and fears than ever before! Enjoy daytime family-friendly fun with kid-friendly activities at the Great Pumpkin Fest, or face your fears at night with Haunt at HalloWeekends.

Get that perfect Instagram picture. You have to rake your yard anyway, right? Why not rake up a pile of leaves to lay in for the perfect foliage photo-shoot? If you want to skip the chores aspect, head to a nearby park and get some cute pics in front of the beautifully changing trees. Bonus points if you wear flannel.

Rock out all night long. Sure, summertime is typically considered concert season, but there are still so many great artists making their way through Cleveland this fall. Check out the entire list here.

Be as basic as you please by making your very own Pumpkin Spice Latte. If you’re already buried in Pinterest crafts to have your house looking like Halloween central, add homemade PSLs to the list. Not only will you save money (sorry, ‘bucks), you will find a new hobby AND have something to brag about. The best part is that this drink is really easy to make and, who knows, maybe you’ll prefer it over the stuff you can buy in stores. Here is one of our favorite recipes.

Another reason to day-drink and pig out. Take advantage of this warm fall weather by hosting your friends over for a football potluck. Whether you’re glued to the TV for college football on Saturday or the NFL on Sunday, this is the perfect excuse to round-up the gang and enjoy delicious fall appetizers and pumpkin beer. Encourage everyone to bring their favorite fall-themed dish and seasonal beer — bonus points if it’s local — and have at it.