Somebody in northeast Ohio has Trevor Bauer’s prized drone. The Cleveland Indians pitcher went to Twitter yesterday to ask for help finding the aircraft called Iron Man after it was stolen from a crash scene at Clague Park in Westlake.

Hey. Hey Clague Park drone thief. Please return IronMan to me in a timely manner or you will force me to build a new companion!😤#SaveMyPinky — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) September 26, 2017

Bauer says he’ll have to build a new drone if it’s not returned, a dangerous proposition after cutting his pitching hand while working on it during last year’s postseason.