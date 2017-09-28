Maroon 5 and SZA Get Surreal for ‘What Lovers Do’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling
Adam Levine and SZA go on a series of surreal adventures in the music video for Maroon 5’s latest single, “What Lovers Do.”
The Joseph Kahn-directed clip opens with Levine and SZA as kids running through a field with singing deer and dandelions before the young Levine falls from a tree, thanks to a buzzing beehive.
The video shifts through a series of scenarios, including an inner-city marathon and a jet ski race with SZA amidst a pod of dolphins.
It all comes together with a surprise twist ending that snaps the whole thing into focus.
Check out Maroon 5’s new clip below.