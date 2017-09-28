Will Justin Timberlake Headline The Super Bowl Half-Time Show?

Apparently the Super Bowl has finally forgiven Justin Timberlake for the whole Janet Jackson thing.

A report in “Us Weekly” claims that J.T. is “finalizing” a deal to headline Super Bowl halftime show. Some reports suggest that J.T. friend and collaborator Jay-Z may turn up as well, although insiders tell “Us,” “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”

This isn’t Justin’s first time taking the Super Bowl halftime show stage. He first did back in 2001 as part of *NSYNC with Britney Spears and Aerosmith. He then returned to join Janet in 2004, which will forever be remembered when he pulled off part of her outfit exposing her well..lady parts.

So far Justin, nor the NFL, have confirmed the rumors.