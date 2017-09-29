Kelly Clarkson Previews ‘Meaning of Life’ Album with Snapchat Filters

Filed Under: Kelly Clarkson

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson decided to preview her upcoming album, Meaning of Life, in a most unique way: through Snapchat filters.

Related: Kelly Clarkson on Taking Control of Her New Music

Compiling the clips into one video that she shared on Twitter, Clarkson sings a line from most of the tracks from the full-length, skipping songs that have already been released.

The singer uses a different filter for each song, so every preview features Clarkson with cat features or a bushy moustache and eyebrows, her voice altered into a high-pitched squeal or a low baritone growl. And it’s pretty funny.

Check out the clip below.

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Get The New Radio.Com App!
Enter The Miracles For Munchkins Contest
Star Concerts

Listen Live