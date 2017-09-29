Match The Stars – Cleveland Browns Bonus Edition

STARTING MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win tickets to an upcoming Cleveland Browns game!

Unveil the Bonus Star on the board and win Exclusive Browns Merchandise!

1 Bonus Star Remains!

Possible matches include:

  • Catch (Oct. 8 vs. NY Jets)
  • Grill (Oct. 8 vs. NY Jets)
  • Run (Oct. 8 vs. NY Jets)
  • Helmet (Oct. 8 vs. NY Jets)
  • Foam Finger (Oct. 8 vs. NY Jets)
  • Ref (Oct. 22 vs. Tennessee)
  • Whistle (Oct. 22 vs. Tennessee)
  • Kick (Oct. 22 vs. Tennessee)
  • Football (Oct. 22 vs. Tennessee)
  • Field Goal (Oct. 22 vs. Tennessee)

star102 matchthestarsbrowns rev 0 550x712 Match The Stars Cleveland Browns Bonus Edition

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*

