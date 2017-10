Train, Chris Isaak & More On Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

REALIZE – COLBIE CAILLAT

COLLIDE – HOWIE DAY

CASTLE ON THE HILL – ED SHEERAN

BRIGHT – ECHOSMITH

WAKE ME UP – ALOE BLACC

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN – ADELE

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

JUST YOU & I – TOM WALKER

EVERYTHING YOU WANT – VERTICAL HORIZON

DANCING ON MY OWN – CALUM SCOTT

HOUR 2

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE – AMERICAN AUTHORS

YELLOW – COLDPLAY

STITCHES – SHAWN MENDES

TAKE IT ALL BACK – JUDAH & THE LION

FOR THE FIRST TIME – THE SCRIPT

ALREADY GONE – KELLY CLARKSON

BREATHE (2AM) – ANNA NALICK

THE WALKER – FITZ & THE TANTRUMS

FREE FALLIN’ – TOM PETTY

GOOD TIMES – ALL TIME LOW

DROPS OF JUPITER – TRAIN

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU – LEVEL 42

HOUR 3

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

BUDAPEST – GEORGE EZRA

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL – ED SHEERAN

WICKED GAME – CHRIS ISAAK

CLARITY – ZEDD F. FOXES

BACK HOME – ANDY GRAMMER

BELIEVER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

THANK YOU – DIDO

LOOK AFTER YOU – THE FRAY

COME ON GET HIGHER – MATT NATHANSON

LOVE SONG – SARA BAREILLES

THIS LOVE – MAROON 5