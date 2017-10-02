50 Dead, More Than 200 Injured In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

The Las Vegas Strip is in a state of chaos at this morning.
At least one Las Vegas police officer has reportedly been shot and while we don’t know an exact number of possible victims, but all accounts so far – there are a lot. At last check, 26 people were reported shot, two of those possibly dead – and that number is expected to grow.
Witnesses and local news agencies are reporting that a number of people have been rushed to local hospitals with gunshot wounds from what some witnesses say were up to two snipers at the Mandalay Bay resort.
What we know right now is this:
- The incident appears to have happened during the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert – according to various reports, the gunfire began while Jason Aldean was on stage and many people thought it sounded like fireworks. They soon realized something very different was going on.
- Witnesses say that the sound appeared to be coming from the tower at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and that the shooting was downward into the crowd below.
- One shooter has been confirmed as “down.”
- Aldean and his team cleared the stage safely.
- At least 50 people are dead and more 200 are injured in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.
- The death toll marks the worst mass shooting in modern American history. It happened Last night during a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
- Police killed the gunman, who was firing from a room on the 32nd floor of the hotel.
- He’s identified as a 64-year-old Las Vegas man named Stephen Paddock.