50 Dead, More Than 200 Injured In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

The Las Vegas Strip is in a state of chaos at this morning.

At least one Las Vegas police officer has reportedly been shot and while we don’t know an exact number of possible victims, but all accounts so far – there are a lot. At last check, 26 people were reported shot, two of those possibly dead – and that number is expected to grow.

PLEASE SHARE: If you're looking to reach someone in Las Vegas following the mass shooting, call 1-866-535-5654. https://t.co/LFFDZkxm8g pic.twitter.com/VSNFIn6bu3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 2, 2017

Witnesses and local news agencies are reporting that a number of people have been rushed to local hospitals with gunshot wounds from what some witnesses say were up to two snipers at the Mandalay Bay resort.

What we know right now is this: