Glenn Built This Laundry Sorter and So Can YOU!

I have been keeping busy at home and decided to build a Laundry Sorter/Dresser for our laundry room. As you may recall, I recently re-did the mudroom to provide storage and hooks for the kid’s backpacks and coats. Now I’m working my way into the laundry room to provide an attractive place to hide all those laundry baskets. This project took me about a week to build, and the materials cost around $180 dollars. To purchase something like this, if you can even find it, would cost you well over $600 because it’s made out of solid pine.

I first started out assembling the sides with pocket screws and wood glue:

Next I built the back and sides and attached to the bottom:

One of the most fun parts was assembling the top. They are 1 x 6 pine boards that you kreg-jig and piece together:

Once you get the drawers put in, you can decorate them with whatever trim you would like. I wanted a basic farm/country/modern look, but you can do any type of trim you like:

Once that was done, it was time to stain. I wanted a distressed lived in look, so I used a grey stain working in 5 minute increments and then I wiped it off. Then I added an American Oak on top and wiped that off after 5 minutes to achieve the look you see below:

I added very basic handles that I picked up at Lowes for about $1.50 and there you have it!

I purchased white baskets for this at The Container Store since they were the only ones that would fit:

If you would like the basic plans, you can find them HERE

Good luck and if I can help you out in any way, feel free to contact me at the radio station at Glenn@Star102Cleveland.com