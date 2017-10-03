On Saturday, October 14, the Cleveland Browns invite all four-legged friends and their people to the Inaugural Cleveland APL Dawg Walk at FirstEnergy Stadium. Walk the Main Concourse during this “rain or shine” event, shop and visit local vendors and take a family photo on the field! Plus, with every “human” ticket purchased, you will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Fan Appreciation game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 17.

Human tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here and are only $32 for this fun event! Dog tickets are $5, and proceeds from the dog tickets will be donated to the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Free parking will be available at the stadium on the day of the event with proof of on-line ticket purchase. Places and Hydration Stations will also be on-site for dogs.

Make sure to purchase your ticket in advance, and don’t miss out on this opportunity to support the Cleveland APL at the Inaugural Cleveland APL Dawg Walk!