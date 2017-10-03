VIDEO: Tearful Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Vegas Massacre

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the Las Vegas massacre with an emotional monologue. Kimmel called the shooting that left 59 dead and more than 500 injured “the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up.” He also took direct aim at those who say there’s nothing we can do about gun violence in America.

The late night talk show host said when someone with a beard attacks us we’re quick to react and change the rules if need be to prevent it from happening again. But, he said when the shooter is an American too often the 2nd Amendment is invoked, and nothing ever changes.