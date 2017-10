1. SAD NEWS YESTERDAY AS TOM PETTY PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 66. GRAMMY OR NO GRAMMY FOR TOM PETTY?

YES – 3

2. HAS TAYLOR SWIFT GIVEN FANS ANOTHER TASTE OF HER UPCOMING ALBUM “REPUTATION?” WELL, THAT’S WHAT SOME FANS THINK AFTER SHE SHARED A COMMERCIAL ABOUT HER PARTNERSHIP WITH UPS THAT FEATURED SOME UNKNOWN MUSIC IN THE BACKGROUND. WHAT ARE TAYLOR SWIFT FANS CALLED?

SWIFTIES

3. HAPPY 46TH BIRTHDAY TO KEVIN RICHARDSON. IS HE A BACKSTREET BOY? OR A MEMBER OF WHAT WAS N’SYNC?

BACKSTREET BOY

4. GET READY FOLKS, TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4) IS NATIONAL TACO DAY! SPEAKING OF DELICIOUS TACOS, TRUE OR FALSE – MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL IS MORE POPULAR THAN CHIPOTLE?

TRUE – CHIPOTLE, THE NO. 1 PICK FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS, IS NOW RANKED BELOW NOT ONLY MOE’S BUT TACO BELL, QDOBA AND BAJA FRESH.

5. LIAM PAYNE HAS NOW BECOME THE THIRD MEMBER OF ONE DIRECTION TO HAVE A SOLO NUMBER ONE ON THE POP SONGS RADIO AIRPLAY CHART. THE SINGER’S SOLO DEBUT “STRIP THAT DOWN” TOPS THE CHART THIS WEEK. NIALL HORAN WAS THE SECOND 1D MEMBER TO DO IT, WHO WAS THE FIRST?

ZAYN’S “PILLOWTALK”