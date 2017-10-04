Downtown Parking Bans In Effect For Indians Playoff Games

Filed Under: parking ban
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Get ready, it’s time parking ban season and it all begins Thursday.

The Indians play Thursday at 7:38pm (Gates at the stadium will open at 5:30pm) and each street will have their specific ban time posting listed.

The parking ban will happen on these streets  (from Cleveland.com):

  • Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street
  • Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street
  • Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6th Street
  • Erie Court and Sumner Avenue
  • East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue
  • East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road
  • East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue

The ban will also be in effect again on Friday at 3pm.

For complete details and more, click HERE.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

December 8, 2017
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live