Downtown Parking Bans In Effect For Indians Playoff Games

Get ready, it’s time parking ban season and it all begins Thursday.
The Indians play Thursday at 7:38pm (Gates at the stadium will open at 5:30pm) and each street will have their specific ban time posting listed.
The parking ban will happen on these streets (from Cleveland.com):
- Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street
- Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street
- Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6th Street
- Erie Court and Sumner Avenue
- East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue
- East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road
- East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue
The ban will also be in effect again on Friday at 3pm.
For complete details and more, click HERE.