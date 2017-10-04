Downtown Parking Bans In Effect For Indians Playoff Games

Get ready, it’s time parking ban season and it all begins Thursday.

The Indians play Thursday at 7:38pm (Gates at the stadium will open at 5:30pm) and each street will have their specific ban time posting listed.

The parking ban will happen on these streets (from Cleveland.com):

Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street

Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street

Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6th Street

Erie Court and Sumner Avenue

East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue

The ban will also be in effect again on Friday at 3pm.

For complete details and more, click HERE.