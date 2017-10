1. YOUR CLEVELAND INDIANS ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS, AND WILL FACE THE NEW YORK YANKEES IN THE FIRST ROUND OF THE MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS. WHERE DO THE INDIANS PLAY?

PROGRESSIVE FIELD

2. NOBODY WANTS TO BE JUSTIN BIEBER’S NEIGHBOR. WELL, IN BEVERLY HILLS THAT IS. ACCORDING TO THE “NEW YORK POST,” BIEBZ IS WILLING TO PAY AS MUCH AS $100K A MONTH TO RENT A HOUSE IN THE RITZY CALIFORNIA NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT BECAUSE OF HIS BAD BOY REPUTATION, NOBODY IN THE AREA’S WILLING TO RENT TO HIM. JUSTIN BIEBER IS THE SECOND-MOST FOLLOWED USER ON WHICH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM? SNAPCHAT, INSTAGRAM OR TWITTER?

TWITTER (KATY PERRY IS 1ST)

3. KYRIE IRVING AND LEBRON JAMES PRESUMABLY ARE NOT ON THE BEST OF TERMS. FOLLOWING THE CELTICS’ PRESEASON GAME MONDAY, IRVING WAS SPOTTED DURING A POST-GAME INTERVIEW SPORTING A HAT BEARING THAT COULD BE A SHOT AT LEBRON. THE HAT READS: “POPULARITY CONTESTS ARE NOT TRUTH CONTESTS.” TRUE OR FALSE, THE CAVS AND THE CELTICS WILL GO HEAD TO HEAD ON OCTOBER 17TH?

TRUE

4. WHAT BETTER WAY FOR THE MUSIC WORLD TO MOURN THE DEATH OF TOM PETTY THEN BY PLAYING ONE OF HIS MOST ICONIC TUNES? DURING COLDPLAY’S SHOW FOLLOWING PETTY’S DEATH, THE BAND HAD A MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR THE LATE LEGEND AND WAS THEN PERFORMED A COVER OF “FREE FALLIN.'” COLDPLAY ACHIEVED WORLDWIDE FAME WITH THE RELEASE OF THIS SINGLE IN 2000. IS IT YELLOW, CLOCKS OR VIVA LA VIDA?

YELLOW

5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO SUSAN SARANDON. SHE’S BEEN NOMINATED 5 TIMES FOR AN ACADEMY AWARDS FOR BEST ACTRESS, BUT HAS ONLY ONE WIN…FOR THIS 1995 FILM.

DEAD MAN WALKING