And THIS Is How You Trump Toohey! Congrats To Tara From University Heights

1. YOUR CLEVELAND INDIANS KICK OFF POST SEASON BASEBALL LATER ON TONIGHT AGAINST THE NEW YORK YANKEES. ALL I NEED YOU TO DO IS NAME ANY CURRENT CLEVELAND INDIANS PLAYER.

2. SCOTT DISICK SHOULDN’T EXPECT A WARM WELCOME FROM HIS CURRENT FLAME’S DAD. DISICK IS DATING 19-YEAR-OLD SOFIA RICHIE…WHO HAPPENS TO BE LIONEL RICHIE’S YOUNGEST DAUGHTER. WHEN ASKED ABOUT HIS DAUGHTER’S LOVE LIFE, LIONEL WAS NOT THRILLED. WHICH KARDASHIAN SISTER DID SCOTT PREVIOUSLY DATE?

KOURTNEY

3. KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN AND LIONEL RICHIE SAT DOWN FOR THEIR FIRST INTERVIEW TOGETHER ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND ALL SEEMS WELL BETWEEN THE THREE AS THEY’RE EXCITED TO BE JUDGES ON ‘AMERICAN IDOL’. RANK THEM FROM OLDEST TO YOUNGEST: KATY PERRY. LUKE BRYAN. LIONEL RICHIE?

LIONEL RICHIE – 68

LUKE BRYAN – 41

KATY PERRY – 32

4. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS IN FINAL TALKS TO HEADLINE THE SUPER BOWL HALF-TIME SHOW. AND WHILE SOURCES SAY “IT WILL JUST BE JUSTIN — NO SURPRISE PERFORMERS,” THAT’S NOT STOPPING HIS *NSYNC BANDMATE JOEY FATONE FROM TEASING A POSSIBLE REUNION. BESIDES JUSTIN AND JOEY, CAN YOU NAME THE REMAINING MEMBERS OF WHAT WAS ONCE NSYNC?

JC CHASEZ, CHRIS KIRKPATRICK AND LANCE BASS

5. CHRISSY TEIGEN REVEALED THAT SHE AND JOHN LEGEND ARE GOING TO TRY FOR BABY NUMBER TWO IN THE NOVEMBER ISSUE OF INSTYLE. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THEIR FIRST CHILD? LUNA, AURORA OR SERENA?

LUNA