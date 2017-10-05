Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 Indians Postseason

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 11: Francisco Lindor #12 celebrates after scoring the game winning run off a double by Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians during the tenth inning against the Chicago White Sox during the Cleveland Indians home opening game at Progressive Field on April 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the White Sox 2-1 in the 10th inning. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

GAME TIMES (Indians will play the New York Yankees)

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 pm (in Cleveland)
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 6, 5 pm (in Cleveland)
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 8, 7:30 pm (in New York)
Game 4: Monday, Oct. 9, Time TBA (in New York)*
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 11, Time TBA (in Cleveland)*
*If needed

(Gates open at 5:30 pm for Game 1 and 3 pm for Game 2)

PARKING:

It’s going to be a nightmare so if you can, TAKE THE RTA!!!!!!!

But, if you can’t, here’s where you can park:

In designated lots close to the ball park but remember, it will be expensive so if you don’t mind walking, park a little closer towards the Warehouse District or near Cleveland State University.

There will be various NO PARKING signs near the park and you can see the complete list of those streets HERE.

 

SECURITY:

There will be extra security for the game tonight so make sure to get there early so you can pass through checkpoint in time.

 

 

 

 

