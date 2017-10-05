Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 Indians Postseason

GAME TIMES (Indians will play the New York Yankees)

(Gates open at 5:30 pm for Game 1 and 3 pm for Game 2)

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 pm (in Cleveland) Game 2: Friday, Oct. 6, 5 pm (in Cleveland) Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 8, 7:30 pm (in New York) Game 4: Monday, Oct. 9, Time TBA (in New York)* Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 11, Time TBA (in Cleveland)* *If needed

PARKING:

It’s going to be a nightmare so if you can, TAKE THE RTA!!!!!!!

But, if you can’t, here’s where you can park:

In designated lots close to the ball park but remember, it will be expensive so if you don’t mind walking, park a little closer towards the Warehouse District or near Cleveland State University.

There will be various NO PARKING signs near the park and you can see the complete list of those streets HERE.