Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees Announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their list of nominees for the 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony which will be held at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday, April 14, 2018:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

This year’s first-time nominees are Dire Straits, Moddy Blues, Eurythmics, kate Bush, Nina Simone, Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine and Sister Rosetta Tharpe,. Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, Rufus feat. Chaka Khan, The Cars, the Zombies, MC5, LL Cool J The Meters and J. Geils Band have previously been eligible.

The inductees will be announced in December and HBO will broadcast the ceremony later in the spring. The Induction Ceremony was previously held in Cleveland in 1997, 2009, 2012, and 2015.

You can head over to the Rock Hall’s website and vote now!