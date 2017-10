Can You Name THIS “Rush Hour” Actor?

1. MAROON 5 FANS DON’T HAVE TO WAIT MUCH LONGER FOR A NEW ALBUM. THE BAND JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEIR SIXTH STUDIO ALBUM, “RED PILL BLUES,” WILL DROP NOVEMBER 3RD. WHO IS THE LEAD SINGER OF MAROON 5?

ADAM LEVINE

2. IF JACKIE CHAN HAS HIS WAY, “RUSH HOUR 4” WOULD BE A REALITY. THE SCRIPT IS ALMOST READY, AND JACKIE’S ONBOARD. BUT THERE’S A CATCH. THE MOVIE FRANCHISE’S OTHER STAR, WHO PLAYS AN AMERICAN LAPD DETECTIVE HASN’T AGREED TO IT YET. CAN YOU NAME THE ACTOR THAT PLAYS THAT ROLE IN THE FIRST 3 “RUSH HOUR” FILMS?

CHRIS TUCKER

3. A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE PINK AT THE Q ARE UP FOR GRABS. SPEAKING OF PINK, THE ALBUM THAT REALLY LAUNCHED HER CAREER WAS “MISSUNDAZTOOD” RELEASED BACK IN 2001. WHICH SONG WAS THE FIRST RELEASE FROM THAT ALBUM? GET THE PARTY STARTED? DON’T LET ME GET ME? JUST LIKE A PILL?

GET THE PARTY STARTED – OCT 9, 2001

DON’T LET ME GET ME – FEB 19, 2002

JUST LIKE A PILL – JUNE 10, 2002

4. IT SOUNDS LIKE JUDGING OTHER PEOPLE’S SINGING TALENT IS MAKING KATY PERRY HUNGRY. THE NEW “AMERICAN IDOL” JUDGE RECENTLY SHARED THAT SHE HAS NO PROBLEM SNACKING HER WAY THROUGH THE AUDITION PROCESS. WHEN IT COMES TO SNACK FOODS IN AMERICA, THE MOST POPULAR IS CANDY WITH FRUIT IN SECOND PLACE. WHICH SNACK ITEM CAME IN THIRD PLACE? CHIPS, GUM OR ICE CREAM?

GUM (CHIPS 4TH, ICE CREAM 6TH)

5. “MY LITTLE PONY”, THE MOVIE, IS IN THEATRES THIS WEEKEND. A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey to save their home. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE LITTLE PONIES THAT MAKE UP THE MANE 6?

Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity