Beyoncé is Spitting Image of Blue Ivy in Cute Throwback Photo

By Scott T. Sterling

Beyoncé’s resemblance to her five-year-old-daughter with JAY-Z, Blue Ivy, is remarkable in an adorable throwback photo.

The old school snap was shared by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, on Instagram.

“If Beyonce don’t look like Blue on this photo!!” the Knowles matriarch posted with the image. “Getting her braids done by Toni.” 

The post has been an immediate hit with fans, generating nearly 136,000 likes and a slew of comments after just one day of being shared.

“Omg I thought this was Blue, but I was like wait, she’s not that big. Wow,” commented one fan.

Check out the cute post below.

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

December 8, 2017
